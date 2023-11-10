'Where Is Babar Azam?': Pak Fans Slam ICC For Declaring In Advance 4 CWC 2023 Semi-Finalists At Gateway Of India Light Show

Pakistan cricket fans weren't impressed as a picture surfaced on social media of the Gateway of India in Mumbai without Babar Azam face on it ahead of the 2023 World Cup semi-finals. With Pakistan yet to play a match and mathematically possible for them to qualify for the semi-finals, fans have questioned the same.
While Pakistan are still mathematically alive in the 2023 World Cup, it remains unlikely for them to sneak a spot in the knockouts. Babar Azam's men must beat England on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by a staggering 287 runs. Pakistan could find themselves out of the competition if English captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bat first.
The picture surfaced on social media of the Gateway of India had captains of India (Rohit Sharma), New Zealand (Kane Williamson), Australia (Pat Cummins), and South Africa (Temba Bavuma). Notably, the win by New Zealand over Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has put Pakistan in a complicated position.
Below is how Pakistan fans have reacted on social media over the post:
