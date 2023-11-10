'Where Is Babar Azam?': Pak Fans Slam ICC For Declaring In Advance 4 CWC 2023 Semi-Finalists At Gateway Of India Light Show

Gateway of India light show. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan cricket fans weren't impressed as a picture surfaced on social media of the Gateway of India in Mumbai without Babar Azam face on it ahead of the 2023 World Cup semi-finals. With Pakistan yet to play a match and mathematically possible for them to qualify for the semi-finals, fans have questioned the same.

While Pakistan are still mathematically alive in the 2023 World Cup, it remains unlikely for them to sneak a spot in the knockouts. Babar Azam's men must beat England on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata by a staggering 287 runs. Pakistan could find themselves out of the competition if English captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bat first.

World Cup fever at the Gateway of India featuring Rohit, Kane, Cummins and Bavuma. (ICC). pic.twitter.com/BKknDRLjDj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 10, 2023

The picture surfaced on social media of the Gateway of India had captains of India (Rohit Sharma), New Zealand (Kane Williamson), Australia (Pat Cummins), and South Africa (Temba Bavuma). Notably, the win by New Zealand over Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has put Pakistan in a complicated position.

Below is how Pakistan fans have reacted on social media over the post:

Bro Pakistan is not out yet — Khabis Insan (@IamUmarJav) November 10, 2023

Baki 3 team ko IPl me ghussa k world cup bhi leke jaengy india waly😂😂😂 — Noshad Baloch 🇵🇰 (@MugheriNoshad) November 10, 2023

Pakistan is coming into semi finals — Usama Fayyaz (@UsamaNikama) November 10, 2023

Ye b share kr skty thy lekin tm to ho hi manhoos pic.twitter.com/Ed5HjUifqs — Ramla 🇵🇰 (@Purple_Ramla) November 10, 2023

INDIA WILL LOOSE THE FINAL. CHEATERS ALWAYS LOOSE — HAMMAD 🇵🇸 | Zameen’s 🎂15 Nov | (@Itx_maddyhere) November 10, 2023

You will change it — Farhad khan (@imFarhadkhan) November 10, 2023

What if Pakistan replace New Zealand tomorrow? — M@ula (@OfclMaula) November 10, 2023

What if Pakistan knocks out NZ and come into final? — Mohammad Ishtiaq Azad (@azad_ishtiaq) November 10, 2023

Lol Pakistan still has to play the last match .

Shame on India — K for Cricket (@juggat_baz) November 10, 2023

Where is Babar Azam — Saad Bin Munir (@Saad_Views) November 10, 2023

Pakistan going to play Semi final Mufa bhai,

Replace Kane with Babar 😌 — Abdul Rafay 🇵🇰 (@rafayhassan17) November 10, 2023

