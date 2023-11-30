ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Format Of 20-Team Competition Explained After Uganda Seal Final Spot

With more teams and a new format, the 2024 edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is certain to throw up new match-ups and historic moments.

Following the recent results in the Africa Qualifier, the 20 teams for the tournament are finalised. Namibia and Uganda were the last two teams to book tickets, joining six other teams to come through regional qualifying.

Qualifying as hosts alongside the West Indies, the tournament will be a ground-breaking event for the USA, and the first global tournament appearance outside of a Champions Trophy in 2005.

The 20-team tournament proper in 2024 will work in two phases before the knockouts, though in a different framework from the First Round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 edition.

The top two teams in each of the four groups of five will move to a Super Eights phase, where the remaining sides split into two groups of four. The top two in each group will then make their way to the semi-finals.

The format for T20 World Cup 2024:

20 Teams

5 teams divided into 4 groups

Top 2 teams from each group qualify into Super 8

Teams in Super 8 will be divided into 2 Groups

2 Teams from each group of Super 8 will qualify into Semis

How each team qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

As hosts, the West Indies and the USA took up the first two of spots for 2024. From there, performances at the 2022 edition, and before the November 14 ICC T20I rankings cut-off, determined the next 10 spots.

The top eight teams in Australia (top four in each Super 12 group) gained spots for the 2024 tournament, with Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the next best teams on the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings as of 14 November 2022, also securing their spot.

The final eight spots for the 2024 tournament were decided in regional play.