ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia Set To Finish In Top-2 In Qualifiers, Qualify For Showpiece Event

Namibia national cricket team has created history by securing a spot in the main draw of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be contested in the West Indies and USA. Namibia are all set to play in the T20 World Cup for the 3rd time in history as they secured a birth after beating Tanzania by 58 runs.

Having won 5 out of 5 matches in the tournament, Namibia has secured a top two finish and are currently on the top of the tree with 10 points. The tussle for the 2nd spot is between Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. However, Zimbabwe and Nigeria would need other results to go their way.

The African nation had notably stunned Sri Lanka in the ICC World T20 2022 qualifier, but couldn't make it to the Super 12 stage, unlike in 2021.