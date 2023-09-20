T20 World Cup 2024: New York City Likely To Stage India-Pakistan Clash

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023. | (Credits: Twitter)

The historic New York City is likely to host the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash next year, according to Cricbuzz. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to proclaim a 34000-seater pop-up facility about 30 miles to the east of New York for the much-anticipated ICC tournament of the year.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is arguably the most-watched one today, regardless of where it takes place. The 2022 T20 World Cup match between the two sides at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was attended by a whopping 90293 fans.

It will also be the 2nd time that the West Indies hosts the tournament, having done once in 2010. However, USA will stage it for the first time. With plenty of diaspora present in USA, one can expect a massive crowd for the fixtures.

England to be the defending champions for the 2nd time:

Meanwhile, England will be the defending champions for the 2nd time ahead of the T20 World Cup. Led by Jos Buttler, the Englishmen defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

It was also England's 2nd T20 World Cup crown, having won their first in 2010 under Paul Collingwood. India and Pakistan won T20 World Cups in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

