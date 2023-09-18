Bangladesh Pacer Tanzim Sakib Under Fire Over Misogynist FB Post After Dream Debut vs India In Asia Cup 2023

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the young and talented fast bowler from Bangladesh, recently made headlines with his impressive international debut during the Asia Cup 2023 clash against India.

He managed to secure pivotal wickets, including those of renowned players Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma, garnering praise for his cricketing skills.

However, Sakib has now found himself in the spotlight once again, but this time for the wrong reasons. His Facebook posts from last year, containing derogatory remarks directed at women, have resurfaced and gone viral on social media platforms.

Sakib's Controversial Remarks Against Women Resurface

In one of his controversial posts, Sakib wrote, "If the wife works, the husband’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, the child’s rights are not ensured. If the wife works, her elegance is damaged. If the wife works, the family is ruined. If the wife works, the veil is ruined. If the wife works, society is ruined."

These misogynistic comments have triggered outrage among women's rights activists and feminists as the posts gained widespread attention on social media, particularly on Monday.

In another post, Sakib issued a warning to men, suggesting that their sons would not have a "modest" mother if they married "a woman who is accustomed to free mixing with her male friends in a university."

Bangladesh Cricket Board Launches Probe

In response to the controversy, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has initiated an investigation into the matter. Jalal Yunus, the chief of cricket operations for the board, stated, "The issue came to our attention. We are looking into the matter."

Despite the social media storm surrounding Sakib's off-field behavior, his on-field performance remains notable. In the final Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023, he contributed significantly by taking 2 wickets for 32 runs, aiding Bangladesh in their 6-run victory over India.

Nevertheless, India ultimately clinched their 8th title by defeating Sri Lanka with a commanding 10-wicket win in the final held in Colombo on Sunday.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)