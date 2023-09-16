IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill 121 In Vain As Bangladesh End 11-Year Wait To Beat India In Last Super 4

In a thrilling Asia Cup Super Four match, Shubman Gill displayed his immense talent by scoring a brilliant fifth ODI century, but India fell short of an unexpected victory by just six runs against Bangladesh.

Shubman Gill's outstanding innings of 121 off 133 balls showcased his remarkable talent.

However, despite his heroics, India could not surpass Bangladesh's total of 265 for 8, which had been built around fifties from Shakib al Hasan (80) and Towhid Hridoy (54) after Bangladesh opted to bat first. India was eventually bowled out for 259.

Axar's Valiant Effort

Axar Patel (42 off 34 balls) played a valiant innings, attempting to lead India's comeback with some powerful hitting. Unfortunately, the target remained just out of India's reach.

In the context of the tournament, this result did not affect India's position, as they had already secured a spot in the final.

They will face Sri Lanka on Sunday. However, the night truly belonged to Shubman Gill, despite the final outcome.

Gill Shows His Class At the World Stage

Shubman Gill's batting style is characterized by exquisite timing and minimalism. He executes pulls and drives with elegance, distinguishing himself from other Indian batsmen like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gill's innings featured a beautiful display of his precise footwork and timing. His calculated approach allowed him to hit sixes with finesse, making use of his excellent placement rather than brute force.

Lack of Support for Gill

Unfortunately, Shubman Gill received minimal support from the other end. Apart from him, none of the Indian batsmen managed to make a significant impact in this match.

India's chase got off to a rocky start, with captain Rohit Sharma departing in the very first over, caught off Tanzim Hasan's bowling. Tilak Varma, making his ODI debut, lost his stumps to Tanzim as well.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav struggled against Bangladesh's spinners, attempting multiple sweep shots without finding their rhythm. Amidst these struggles, Gill stood firm and composed.

Gill's innings ultimately became a study in his unique batsmanship rather than a catalyst for an Indian victory, as he was caught in the deep off Mahedi Hasan.

Shakib and Hridoy's Partnership

Earlier in the match, Shakib and Hridoy capitalized on India's depleted bowling attack, each scoring half-centuries.

Shakib, in particular, found his form, striking two consecutive sixes off Axar Patel.

Their partnership of 101 runs for the fifth wicket rescued Bangladesh from a precarious 59 for 4.

India missed several catching opportunities, with Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, and KL Rahul being the culprits.

Despite these lapses, Nasum Ahmed's contribution (44 off 45 balls) helped Bangladesh cross the 250-run mark.

Bangladesh posted a competitive total, which proved just enough as India fell short by six runs in a thrilling encounter.