"Aankh Dikhata Hai!": Ishan Kishan 'Yells' At Shubman Gill Before Smearing Cake On His Face; Watch Funny Video

Shubman Gill celebrated his 24th birthday on September 8 in Sri Lanka, just before India's match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 and then went on to score 58 crucial runs in the massive win over the arch-rivals on Monday.

Gill's birthday was celebrated by the entire team and support staff, pictures and videos of which went viral on social media.

Another video of his birthday celebration surfaced on the internet on Wednesday which shows Gill cutting a cake and his good friend Ishan Kishan smeering it all over the opening batter's face.

Gill tried to resist getting smashed by the cake but he had no chance as teammates Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel held him in their grips so that he couldn't escape.

Kishan was heard saying, "Aankh dikhata hai...", which is a famous dialogue from the his 2003 Bollywood film Gangaajal.

Gill hits form against Pakistan

Gill and Rohit Sharma gave India the perfect start with their 121-run opening stand before Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stole the show with their unbeaten hundreds.

Kohli smashed 122 while Rahul, who is making a comeback into the national team after 6 months, scored 111 to help India post 356 for 2 in 50 overs.

India crush Pakistan & Sri Lanka to reach Asia Cup final

Pakistan then succumbed to the pace and spin of the Indian bowling attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav with his second five-wicket haul, to get bowled out for 128 as India won the one-sided contest by a record margin of 228 runs.

This match was completed in two days due to the heavy rains in Colombo after which the Men in Blue faced Sri Lanka on Tuesday and beat them by 41 runs to reach the Asia Cup final, which will be played on Sunday (September 17).

India will face the winner of the Super 4 clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday.

