IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Takes A Stunner To Complete 200 International Catches

India captain Rohit Sharma has one of the safest pair of hands in international cricket and it was on show once again as he took a stunning grab to dismiss Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the ongoing Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh.

Rohit took the catch in the 14th over while fielding at first slip. Axar Patel delivered a slightly short ball just outside off-stump which turned away from the left-handed Miraz, who poked at it but got a thick outside outside-edge.

The ball flew towards Rohit's right hand side but he managed to dive and catch the ball just inches off the ground.

It was Rohit's 200th catch in international cricket, making him only the fifth active player to achieve the feat.

Hotstar screengrab

Rohit enters a list of greats

Rohit's teammate Virat Kohli leads the active list of player with most international catches with 303, ahead of Steve Smith (288), Joe Root (280), David Warner (203) and Rohit.

Overall, Rohit is placed 35th on the list of most international catches which is led by Mahela Jayawardene with 440 grabs from 652 matches. Kohli is the highest ranked active player, and occupies the 7th position on this list.

Shakib, Towhid lead Bangladesh recovery

Miraz's dismissal reduced Bangladesh to 59 for 4 in 14 overs before captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy joined forces to bail their team out of troubled waters with their fifth-wicket partnership which has crossed the 50-run mark.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the final which is why they have made 5 changes in their playing XI.

Bangladesh, who were knocked out after India's win over Sri Lanka earlier in the Super 4s, are playing their final match of the tournament.