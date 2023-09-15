 'Khud Ko Zyada Superstars Na Samjhein': Furious Babar Azam Lashes Out At Pakistan Players After Asia Cup Exit
According to media reports from Pakistan, Babar Azam gave his teammates an earful in the dressing room after they crashed out of the Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was furious with his teams performance in their final Super 4 match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday. The Lankans registered a stunning 2-wicket win over the Men in Green to book their place in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Pakistan, known for their famed bowling attack, failed to defend 252 in 42 overs at the R Premadasa stadium as brilliant knocks from Kusal Mendis (91), Charith Asalanka (49*) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48) took Sri Lanka past the finish line in a last-ball thriller.

According to media reports from Pakistan, Babar gave his teammates an earful in the dressing room as they crashed out of the tournament despite being one of the favourites to lift the cup.

"Khud ko zyada superstars na samjhein, World Cup sir pe hai. Agar hum ek hokar khelte toh match jeet sakte the (Don't think of yourselves as superstars, the World Cup is almost upon us. We could have won the match if we played as a team)," Babar reportedly told his team.

Babar left speechless after Sri Lanka defeat

Meanwhile, Babar's father Azam Siddique revealed that his son was left stunned and not able to talk much after the shocking defeat against the Lankans.

"Pakistan played the whole match with half the players and lost on the last ball with a four of a flock. Win or lose game. It is a part of the team, but the team played the whole competition despite being in half.

"Inshallah, when everyone is fit in the World Cup, it will be fun to see the competitions.

"Let's encourage the team at this time and make their hearts big. This is patriotism. Long live Pakistan. (I just talked to Babar, he was not able to talk. I told him, "Braves live or learn." Never break)," Siddique wrote.

