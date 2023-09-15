Asia Cup 2023: 'Babar Azam Was Not Able To Talk' After Defeat vs Sri Lanka, Reveals Pakistan Captain's Father

Babar Azam's father has revealed his mindset. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's father Azam Siddiqui has issued a lengthy statement after the 28-year-old faced backlash over the country's elimination from Asia Cup 2023. Siddiqui took to his official Instagram handle and revealed that Babar was not able to speak , given the magnitude of the loss on Thursday in Colombo.

The Men in Green lost a thrilling encounter to Sri Lanka on Thursday by two wickets as Charith Asalanka got the required 2 runs off the final delivery of the innings. Batting first, the tourists recovered from 130-5 to post 252 in a 42-over per-contest. Sri Lanka won on the final delivery of the innings to seal a spot in the final.

In his post on Instagram, Azam Siddiqui defended the national team stating that they had a half-fit team and felt Zaman Khan did an impressive job under pressure.

"Salam Pakistan. Pakistan played the whole match with half the players and lost on the last ball with a four of a flock. But in this match, I have been shown a total superstar bowler Zaman Khan, who was bowling very well even in high pressure. Win or lose game. It is a part of the team, but the team played the whole competition despite being in half."

"Let's encourage the team at this time and make their hearts big" - Azam Siddiqui

Siddiqui also called for the general public to keep faith in the side and reckons Pakistan will be strong in the 2023 World Cup. He elaborated:

"Inshallah, when everyone is fit in the World Cup, it will be fun to see the competitions. Allah only sees what happens with intention and action from the heart. Whether he accepts it or not, He is my Lord. I think the team has sacrificed their lives. Let's encourage the team at this time and make their hearts big. This is patriotism. Long live Pakistan. (I just talked to Babar, he was not able to talk. I told him, "Braves live or learn." Never break).

The PCB is yet to announce the 2023 World Cup squad.

