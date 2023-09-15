IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Takes 200th ODI Wicket To Join Kapil Dev In Elite Indian List

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made history on Friday after grabbing his 200th wicket in ODI cricket in the Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh.

Jadeja trapped left-handed Shamim Hossain plumb in front which the on-field umpire gave out but the Bangladeshi batter took the review to cross-check.

Replays showed three reds, Bangladesh lost a review and Jadeja became only the second Indian after Kapil Dev to complete 2500 runs and take 200 wickets in one-day internationals.

Jadeja is the seventh highest wicket-taker for India in 50-overs cricket behind and the third spinner to grab 200 scalps in the format.

India bowlers with 200 ODI wickets

337 - Anil Kumble

315 - Javagal Srinath

288 - Ajit Agarkar

282 - Zaheer Khan

269 - Harbhajan Singh

253 - Kapil Dev

200 - Ravindra Jadeja

Hossain's dismissal left Bangladesh reeling at 161 for 6 in 34.1 overs after India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the R Premadasa Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital. Jadeja has so far bagged five wickets in the tournament.