T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Pip Kenya & Zimbabwe To Qualify For First-Ever ICC Event, Sealing The 20-Team Lineup

Uganda's cricket team scripted history on Thursday as they qualified for the main draw of the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time after their emphatic win over Kenya in Windhoek.

Defending a big score of 163, Uganda bowled out Kenya for 129 to win by 33 runs and become the final team to reach the main stage and seal their place in next year's mega-event. Uganda had posted 162 for 5 on the board thanks to opener Simon Ssesazi's 60 and Dinesh Nakrani's 23-ball 40.

After numerous failed attempts, heartbreaks and near misses, the Cricket Cranes have finally reached the promised land.

3 teams from Africa in next year's T20 WC

Three African nations will feature in the 2024 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Uganda. This will be Uganda's first-ever appearance in an ICC World Cup event.

Uganda will become only the fifth African nation to feature in a ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe, who suffered losses at the hands of Namibia and Uganda, missed out on the bus to the T20 event. The side had featured in the previous edition of the tournament, where they'd garnered a famous one-run win over Pakistan.

Next year's T20 World Cup will be played from June 4 to 30 in the West Indies and United States of America. 20 teams will compete in the tournament with Uganda grabbing the final qualification berth for the main stage.

2024 T20 World Cup teams:

West Indies, USA, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia, Uganda.