‘Sachin Brings Lot Of Humility Towards The Game’: Yuvraj Singh Shares Heartfelt Feeling On Tendulkar’s 51st Birthday; Video

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh at the 2011 World Cup | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a heartfelt video for his ex-teammate Sachin Tendulkar on his legendary batter's 51st birthday on Wednesday, April 24.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is widely called 'God of Cricket' and 'Master Blaster', has turned a year older as he celebrated the 51st birthday of his life. Known as one of the greatest batters to have ever graced the game of cricket, the legendary batter achieved plethor records in his illustrious career spanning 24 years.

Sachin and Yuvraj Singh have been instrumental players in Team India's success over the years. The two played together for the Men in Blue from 2000 till Sachin Tendulkar's retirement from cricket in 2013.

In a video shared by Yuvraj on his X handle (formerly Twitter), the former all-rounder said that Sachin has brought a lot of humility towards the game. He added that the legendary batter has always been for the youngsters and always looked up to him when things are not going well for retired Punjab cricketer.

"Sachin brings a lot of humility and humbleness towards the game and himself. He has always been there for him as well as for youngsters. When things were not going well for me, I always looked up to him and he (Sachin Tendulkar) always helped and backed me." Yuvraj Singh said in video.

Happy birthday paaji! 🎉 From smashing bowlers on the field to smashing life goals, you're the reason I learned to aim higher in life (and sometimes on the field too 🤪) Here's wishing you loads of love, good health and happiness always 🤗❤️@sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/t6qFKgKJmZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh played crucial roles in helping Team India triumph in the 2011 World Cup. Yuvraj was awarded Player of the Tournament for his brilliant all-round performance, with 362 runs and 15 wickets, while Tendullkar was the highest run-getter for India with 482 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 53.55 in nine matches.