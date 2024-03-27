Video: Rohit Sharma Gets Special Jersey From Sachin Tendulkar As MI Celebrates His 200th IPL Game

The Mumbai Indians squad and support staff on Wednesday held a special presentation for former captain Rohit Sharma, who is going to play his 200th match in the Indian Premier League for the franchise.

Rohit's double century of appearances for MI will take place against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Match 8 of IPL 2024.

The 36-year-old was presented with a "special commemorative jersey" by team mentor Sachin Tendulkar just before the toss.

Tendulkar also had words of praise for the 5-time winning IPL captain, who is also the league's fourth highest run-scorer and the joint-second most capped player behind Virat Kohli.

Rohit is playing this season only as an opening batter as MI replaced him with Hardik Pandya as the team captain, much to the disappointment of Indian cricket fans all around the world.

Pandya was booed by fans for the second time in a row at the toss after he came on the field with SRH skipper Pat Cummins after Rohit's felicitation.

He copped a lot of backlash from fans in MI's opening game against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

MI opt to bowl first vs SRH

Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against SRH. MI have made just the one change due to England pacer Luke Wood's injury, he has been replaced by debutant Kwena Maphaka from South Africa.

The hosts meanwhile, have handed a debut to Travis Head in place of Marco Jansen while T Natarajan also misses out due to a niggle so Jaydev Unadkat comes in his place.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka