Viral Pic: Rohit Sharma Teases Mayank Agarwal With Flying Kiss To Imitate Harshit Rana's Controversial Send-Off

Mumbai Indians legend Rohit Sharma was at his jovial best during the team's practice session at Uppal ahead of their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sharma was seen teasing SRH opener Mayank Agarwal, who was given a fiery send-off by Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana in their last game at the Eden Gardens this week.

Sharma blew a flying kiss towards Mayank, who had received the same from Rana which led to a fine for the bowler.

The picture of Rohit teasing Mayank has gone viral on social media.

Harshit Rana was fined 60% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the KKR vs SRH clash.

He even received criticism for his celebration, especially from former India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who said on air that there was no need for him to do that as it was just a wicket in cricket.

SRH Twitter

SRH and MI will face off in Match 8 of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams are coming into this match on the back of defeats in their campaign openers.

While Pat Cummins's SRH lost against KKR at the Eden Gardens, Hardik Pandya's MI were outclassed by Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.