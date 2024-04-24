'Man Who Made Cricket A Religion': Fans Pour In Birthday Wishes For Sachin Tendulkar As Master Blaster Turns 51

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Wishes | Credits: Xavier Rebello/FPJ

Former India captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar turned a year older as he completed the 51 years of his life on Wednesday, April 24. Tendulkar is often regarded as one of the greatest batters to have graced the game of cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar's name has been synonymous with mastery, skill and dedication to the sport. In his illustrious career spanning 24 years, the legendary batter achieved several records that have either remained unbroken or shattered by few players.

With a plethora of records under his belt during his playing years, Sachin Tendulkar earned sobriquets like 'God of Cricket' and 'Master Blaster'. The tag 'Master Blaster' was earlier given to former Pakistan batter Haif Mohammad and ex-batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. With Tendulkar making waves on international arena with his batting brilliance, the tag was bestowed upon him.

As Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 51st birthday, Indian cricket fans took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) to share their favourite memories from the legendary batter's playing days while penning heartfelt tributes to him. Many hailed him as 'Greatest Of All Time', while others called him as a player who made cricket a religion.

Meawhile, Sachin Tendulkar spent time with underprivileged girls with his wife Anjali Tendulkar ahead of his 51st birthday. The underprivileged girls are taken by Tendulkar's charitable organization 'Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.'

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket after playing 200th and the final Test match of his illustrious career against West Indies in front of his crowd at the Wankhede Stadium on November 13, 2013. After retiring from his professional career, Tendulkar has been involved in charitable works and commentary.

Sachin Tendulkar's records in International cricket

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has achieved a plethora of records during his career spanning 24 years. Tendulkar holds the distinction of being the highest run-scorer (34,357 runs) and has the most centuries (100) in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to date to score 50 centuries in Test Cricket (51). The 51-year-old held the record for the most centuries in ODI Cricket (49) until it was surpassed by Virat Kohli, who became the first batter 50 tons in the format when he achieved the feat during the ODI World Cup Final against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium.

Former India captain holds the record for the most ODI runs scored in a calendar (1894 in 1998). Tendulkar has won 76 Man of The Match Awards, the most by any player in the history of international cricket. He has the record of 164 fifties in his international career.

Even after his retirement, the craze for Sachin Tendulkar continues to captivate hearts of billions of Indians and inspire countless aspiring cricketers around the globe.