 Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Meets Para Cricketer & 'Real Hero' Amir Hussain In Kashmir, Gifts Him Signed Bat
Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of their interaction on his ‘X’ handle, captioning the post, “To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you.”

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday met Para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone during his trip to Jammu and Kashmir.

The 34-year-old cricketer has a unique playing style. He bowls using his legs and bats using his shoulder and neck.

Lone was introduced to para cricket after a teacher discovered his talent. He has been playing professional cricket since 2013.

The 34-year-old cricketer lost both his arms in an accident in his father's mill when he was just eight years old.

Last month, after his video went viral, Sachin tweeted that he wants to meet with Amir and how he has been touched by the dedication he has for the game.

“And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game.

Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport,” Sachin had written on X.

