Sachin Tendulkar Plays Gully Cricket With Kashmiri Youngsters In Gulmarg; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar playing cricket with Kashmiri youngsters | Credits: Twitter/IANS

Former India captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar played gully cricket with locals in Kashmir during his visit to Union Terrority on Wednesday, February 21.

Tendulkar is currently on vacation with his family in Kashmir and visited MJ Sports Bat factory where he recalled getting his first cricket bat from his elder sister. The batting legend received Kashmir willow as his first bat from his sister Savita Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on his X handle (formerly Twitter), where he can be seen playing cricket with Kashmiri youngsters on the street of the Gulmarg and locals seem to be enjoying mastero yielding the batting in from of them.

Cricket & Kashmir: A MATCH in HEAVEN! pic.twitter.com/rAG9z5tkJV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 22, 2024

Earlier, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar received a rousing welcome by the passengers on the flight, on which he was travelling to Kashmir. In a video that went viral on social media, chants of 'Sachin, Sachin' reverberated around the aircraft as Tendulkar stood up to acknowledge the passengers for their warm welcome.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest cricketers to have graced the game of cricket. The 50-year-old has numerous records and achievements to his name during his career-spanning 24 years for Team India on international arena. Tendulkar currently holds the record for centuries (100) and runs (34,357) in International cricket.

Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries was shattered by his former teammate and another batting legend Virat Kohli, who became the first player to record 50 centuries in ODI cricket during the semifinal match against New Zealand in World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in November last year.