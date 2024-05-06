'At Least Acha Designer Dund Lete': Netizens Troll Pakistan's All-Green 'Matrix' Jersey For T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan Cricket Jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024 | Credits: PCB Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Team unveiled their jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1. The Men in Green became the third team after New Zealand and Team India to launch their jersey for the showpiece event.

The Black Caps dropped their famous all-black jersey and opted for aquamarine design, which is almost similar to what they have donned in the 1999 ODI World Cup. While the Men in Blue's jersey contains a lot more orange colour along with blue and three white stripes on the shoulders.

Unlike New Zealand and Team India, Pakistan continued with their traditional green jersey but a little different from the jersey they wore in the last edition of the T20 World Cup. The new jersey of Pakistan has shades of light and dark green. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media to announce the new jersey for the T20 World Cup, which featured players like skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah.

However, netizens were quick to share their opinions about Pakistan's Matrix Jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024. Many took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, with many believing it looks dull by comparing it with New Zealand and Indian jersey. Others hilariously trolled the designer for the Pakistan's jersey.

