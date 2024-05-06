 'At Least Acha Designer Dund Lete': Netizens Troll Pakistan's All-Green 'Matrix' Jersey For T20 World Cup 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'At Least Acha Designer Dund Lete': Netizens Troll Pakistan's All-Green 'Matrix' Jersey For T20 World Cup 2024

'At Least Acha Designer Dund Lete': Netizens Troll Pakistan's All-Green 'Matrix' Jersey For T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan continued with their traditional green jersey but a little different from the jersey they wore in the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan Cricket Jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024 | Credits: PCB Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Team unveiled their jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the West Indies and the USA on June 1. The Men in Green became the third team after New Zealand and Team India to launch their jersey for the showpiece event.

The Black Caps dropped their famous all-black jersey and opted for aquamarine design, which is almost similar to what they have donned in the 1999 ODI World Cup. While the Men in Blue's jersey contains a lot more orange colour along with blue and three white stripes on the shoulders.

Read Also
Watch: Team India's New Jersey With Tricoloured Collars For T20 World Cup Unveiled; Fans Compare Kit...
article-image

Unlike New Zealand and Team India, Pakistan continued with their traditional green jersey but a little different from the jersey they wore in the last edition of the T20 World Cup. The new jersey of Pakistan has shades of light and dark green. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media to announce the new jersey for the T20 World Cup, which featured players like skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah.

However, netizens were quick to share their opinions about Pakistan's Matrix Jersey for the T20 World Cup 2024. Many took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, with many believing it looks dull by comparing it with New Zealand and Indian jersey. Others hilariously trolled the designer for the Pakistan's jersey.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Ishan Kishan Takes Incredible Diving Catch To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma During MI vs SRH IPL...

Video: Ishan Kishan Takes Incredible Diving Catch To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma During MI vs SRH IPL...

Video: Uganda Cricket Association Showcases Daily Life Of People To Announce Squad For T20 World Cup...

Video: Uganda Cricket Association Showcases Daily Life Of People To Announce Squad For T20 World Cup...

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 55: Skipper Pat Cummins' Cameo Helps Hyderabad Set 174-Run Target For...

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 55: Skipper Pat Cummins' Cameo Helps Hyderabad Set 174-Run Target For...

Watch: Team India's New Jersey With Tricoloured Collars For T20 World Cup Unveiled; Fans Compare Kit...

Watch: Team India's New Jersey With Tricoloured Collars For T20 World Cup Unveiled; Fans Compare Kit...

Acid Attack On Malaysia Footballer; Viral Pic Shows 2nd Degree Burns On Faisal Halim, Accused Nabbed

Acid Attack On Malaysia Footballer; Viral Pic Shows 2nd Degree Burns On Faisal Halim, Accused Nabbed