 MI vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 55: Mumbai Indians Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First
Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad are taking on each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL season.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 55th match of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI and SRH have made a change to their playing XI ahead of the clash. Anshul Kambhoj is making his debut for the five-time IPL champions as replaced Nehal Wadhera. While, SRH brought in Mayank Agarwal by replacing Anmpolpreet Singh.

Playing XI

MI: Ishan Kishan(WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Preview:

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. In their last encounter, Pat Cummins emerged victorious after defeating Hardik Pandya's MI in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are having a good season under the leadership of Pat Cummins. The Orange Army poised themselves as among the strong contenders to win the IPL title this year. SRH are currently at the fourth spot with six wins and four losses in 10 matches.

Mumbai Indians, on the other side, are having unforgettable campaign as they are out of the race for playoffs in this season. Hardik Pandya's captaincy has been under scrutiny after suffered four losses on the trot. MI are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with three wins and eight losses in 11 matches.

