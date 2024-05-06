 Video: Ishan Kishan Takes Incredible Diving Catch To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma During MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash At Wankhede Stadium
Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan takes a diving catch behind the wickets to dismiss Abhishek Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Ishan Kishan | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan took a sensational catch to end Sunrisers Hyderabad's batter Abhishek Sharma stay at the crease during the IPL 2024 clash between two teams at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.

The dismissal took place in the sixth over of the SRH's batting batting when Abhishek Sharma faced good length outside off delivery from around the wicket from MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Abhishek poked it without moving his feet and edged to the wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who dived to the left to take the catch. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins put to bat first by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. The visitors were off to a good start to their innings as openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed 14 runs off debutant Anshul Kambhoj in the second over.

Kambhoj almost gave a breakthrough for the hosts as he rattled the defences of Head on the fifth ball of the 5th over. However, it turned out to be a no-ball delivery as Anshul Kambhoj overstepped the crease. Before the end of first powerplay, Bumrah opened the account for MI by dismissing Abhishek Sharma at 56/1.

Thereafter, Mayank Agarwal joined Travis Head at the crease to carry on the team's innings. However, Agarwal had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 5 by Kambhoj at 68/2.

