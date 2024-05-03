Video: Kavya Maran Jumps In Joy After SRH's Thrilling Win Over RR In IPL 2024

Kavya Maran. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran jumped in ecstasy as the Orange Army snaffled a thrilling one-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. In a video that emerged on social media, Maran's joy knew no bounds after Bhvuneshwar Kumar picked up a wicket off the final ball of the innings.

With 13 required off the final over, SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins threw the ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who did the job for his side. The right-arm seamer sent down a full toss on middle and leg, but Rovman Powell missed the ball completely and was out lbw, leading to the home side winning by 1 run.

Earlier, the SunRisers Hyderabad had won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries from Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy along with a cameo from Heinrich Klaasen propelled their side to 201 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals with figures of 4-0-39-2.

"Thought 200 could have been chased down" - Pat Cummins

At the post-match presentation, SRH skipper Pat Cummins heaped praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar for executing his plans well and equally lauded Natarajan. The 30-year-old stated:

" I am good, was an amazing game. That's T20 cricket. Anything can happen, Bhuvi executed that last ball. You try to take some wickets in the middle. Natarajan is a good yorker bowler, fortunately we got some wickets. Played some games here, thought 200 could have been chased down."

It was the 6th win for the SunRisers in the season.