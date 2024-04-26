Video: Jasprit Bumrah Plays Range Of Shots In The Nets Ahead Of MI's IPL 2024 Clash vs DC

Jasprit Bumrah batting in the nets | Credits: Mumbai Indians Twitter

Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah put in lot of efforts with the bat during the team's nets session ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 27.

Mumbai Indians will face off Delhi Capitals for the second time in the ongoing IPL season at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. In their first encounter, MI registered 29-run win over DC at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Jasprit Bumrah was seen playing various range of shots in front of the wicket, such as cover drives, flick shot over mid-wicket and straight sixes. Posting the video of Bumrah's batting prowess in the nets, MI wrote, "Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega".

Jasprit Bumrah has been working hard on his batting over the last few years and his efforts are paying off as a reliable lower-order batter, especially in Test format. In IPL, the 30-year-old has not proved his mettle with the bat as he amassed just 68 runs at an average of 9.71 in 128 matches.

In the ongoing IPL season, Bumrah got the opportunity to bat only thrice but remained unbeaten as he scored 11 runs at a strike rate of 100.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading Purple Cap race in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians lead bowler Jasprit Bumrah is currently leading the Purple Cap race in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he has scalped 13 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 15.69 and with an economy rate of 6.38 in eight matches so far.

Bumrah's best performance came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he registered the figures of 5/21 with an economy rate of 4.2 in his four overs spells. It was his second five-wicket haul in his IPL career thus far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are having a moderate campaign thus far as they won just three games out of eight matches played so far and are currently at the eight on the points table with six points.

Hardik Pandya-led side need to win next five out of six matches in order to stand a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

