 Viral Pic: Jasprit Bumrah's Son Angad Makes 1st Public Appearance During MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash At Wankhede Stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Pic: Jasprit Bumrah's Son Angad Makes 1st Public Appearance During MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash At Wankhede Stadium

Viral Pic: Jasprit Bumrah's Son Angad Makes 1st Public Appearance During MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash At Wankhede Stadium

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan gave birth to a baby boy, Angad in September last year.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
article-image
Jasprit Bumrah's son Angad at the Wankhede Stadium | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians' pace spearheard Jasprit Bumrah's son Angad Bumrah made his first public appearance during the IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan gave birth to a baby boy, Angad in September last year. The pacer left India squad midway through Asia Cup 2023 and returned home to be with his wife Sanjana Ganesan for birth of their first child.

Bumrah announced the good news to his fans via his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote that his little family was over the moon upon the arrival of his son to the world.

Eight months after the birth of Angad Bumrah, the fans finally got a glimpse of his little face when he was present at the Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians' clash against Sunrisers Hyderadad. In a pic that went viral on social media, Jasprit's son was seen wearing Mumbai Indians jersey and sitting on his mother Sanjana Ganesan's lap.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Pic: Jasprit Bumrah's Son Angad Makes 1st Public Appearance During MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash At...

Viral Pic: Jasprit Bumrah's Son Angad Makes 1st Public Appearance During MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash At...

'At Least Acha Designer Dund Lete': Netizens Troll Pakistan's All-Green 'Matrix' Jersey For T20...

'At Least Acha Designer Dund Lete': Netizens Troll Pakistan's All-Green 'Matrix' Jersey For T20...

Video: Ishan Kishan Takes Incredible Diving Catch To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma During MI vs SRH IPL...

Video: Ishan Kishan Takes Incredible Diving Catch To Dismiss Abhishek Sharma During MI vs SRH IPL...

Video: Uganda Cricket Association Showcases Daily Life Of People To Announce Squad For T20 World Cup...

Video: Uganda Cricket Association Showcases Daily Life Of People To Announce Squad For T20 World Cup...

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 55: Suryakumar Yadav's Brilliant Century Power Mumbai Indians To 3-Wicket...

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 55: Suryakumar Yadav's Brilliant Century Power Mumbai Indians To 3-Wicket...