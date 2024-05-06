Viral Pic: Jasprit Bumrah's Son Angad Makes 1st Public Appearance During MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians' pace spearheard Jasprit Bumrah's son Angad Bumrah made his first public appearance during the IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.
Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan gave birth to a baby boy, Angad in September last year. The pacer left India squad midway through Asia Cup 2023 and returned home to be with his wife Sanjana Ganesan for birth of their first child.
Bumrah announced the good news to his fans via his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote that his little family was over the moon upon the arrival of his son to the world.
Eight months after the birth of Angad Bumrah, the fans finally got a glimpse of his little face when he was present at the Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians' clash against Sunrisers Hyderadad. In a pic that went viral on social media, Jasprit's son was seen wearing Mumbai Indians jersey and sitting on his mother Sanjana Ganesan's lap.