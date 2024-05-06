Viral Pic: Jasprit Bumrah's Son Angad Makes 1st Public Appearance During MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash At Wankhede Stadium

Jasprit Bumrah's son Angad at the Wankhede Stadium | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians' pace spearheard Jasprit Bumrah's son Angad Bumrah made his first public appearance during the IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan gave birth to a baby boy, Angad in September last year. The pacer left India squad midway through Asia Cup 2023 and returned home to be with his wife Sanjana Ganesan for birth of their first child.

Bumrah announced the good news to his fans via his X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote that his little family was over the moon upon the arrival of his son to the world.

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023

Eight months after the birth of Angad Bumrah, the fans finally got a glimpse of his little face when he was present at the Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians' clash against Sunrisers Hyderadad. In a pic that went viral on social media, Jasprit's son was seen wearing Mumbai Indians jersey and sitting on his mother Sanjana Ganesan's lap.