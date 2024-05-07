Video: Suryakumar Yadav Hits A Maximum To Complete His Century As MI Defeat SRH In IPL 2024 Clash At Wankhede Stadium

Suryakumar Yadav | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians' flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav's splendid batting was on display during the IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.

Suryakumar walked out to bat when Mumbai Indians were 31/2 after losing Rohit Sharma. The 32-year-old took Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack to the cleaners as he unleashed his firepower and sent the crowd into a frenzy with his every hitting.

Suryakumar Yadav pulled out all his shots in his arsenal as he was racing towards the maiden century of the season. At the end of the 17th over, the right-handed batter was on 96. In the 18th over, Tilak Varma took a strike and ran a single so that Suryakumar could score his century before the match winded up.

When Mumbai Indians required six runs off 11 balls, Suryakumar Yadav faced a low full toss delivery off T Natarajan and lofted it over deep wicket to complete his maiden century of the season. The MI's dugout and dressing room stood up to applause SKY's incredible innings while the crowd went berserk.

Suryakumar Yadav played an incredible innings of 102 off 51 balls at a strike rate of 200 and also formed an unbeaten 143-run partnership with Tilak Varma (37* off 32 balls) to take the team past the finishing line.

In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Suryakumar played a valiant innings of 54 off 35 balls, but went in vain as Mumbai Indians were bundled out for 145 while chasing the target of 170.