 'Jasbaati Nahin, Jasbaati Nahin': Suryakumar Yadav Advises Jitesh Sharma Ahead Of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Clash; Video
Suryakumar Yadav gave valuable advice to Jitesh Sharma ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match as a video went viral.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Jitesh Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings players met for a friendly chat as they prepare to lock horns in Mullanpur on Thursday in the IPL 2024 clash. Mumbai Indians' ace batter Suryakumar Yadav's chat with Punjab Kings keeper Jitesh Sharma was most eye-catching as the latter urged him to control his emotions when batting.

article-image

Jitesh Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most destructive players today; however, he has remained inconsistent and has not clicked with his performances similar to the previous two seasons. By contrast, Suryakumar is one of the most sought-after T20 players today and holds the ace ranking as far as T20Is are concerned.

Speaking to Jitesh Sharma, Suryakumar said, as heard in the video uploaded by Mumbai Indians' official social media handle:

"Bhai bola hai aapko kitne baar. Jasbaati nahin, jasbaati nahin! Bat lete ho to tum 12 run maarne jaate ho (I told you so many times don't let your emotions take over. When you pick up the bat why do you try to hammer 12 runs)"

Mumbai Indians narrowly lead the head-to-head clash against Punjab Kings:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head clash against the Punjab Kings, narrowly, winning 16 out of 31 matches. The five-time champions are currently languishing at the bottom half of the table (9th), with 2 wins from 4 matches.

Punjab Kings are also nearly in the same boat and they are one spot ahead of Mumbai, emerging victorious in 2 matches out of 4. Hence, both teams are in a must-win territory and face pressure to get their campaign back on track.

