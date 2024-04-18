IPL 2024: CSK Opener Devon Conway Ruled Out Of Entire Tournament, England Pacer Added As Replacement

Devon Conway. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway has been officially ruled out of IPL 2024 due to his injury as the development came on Thursday (April 18th). As a result, the defending champions have roped in England seamer Richard Gleeson for the remaining matches and will join at a base price of ₹50 lakh.

Conway was already scheduled to miss the first half as he had to undergo surgery for his injured thumb. The left-handed batter was one of the significant architects of CSK's title victory last year, accumulating 672 runs in 15 innings, averaging an astonishing 51.69. He also forged a formidable opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Gleeson, the right-arm pacer made his international debut against India in 2022 and has played 6 T20Is thus far, picking up 9 scalps. The 36-year-old bowled a terrific spell on his first international appearance, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 4-1-15-3. As far as overall T20s go, the veteran has featured in 90 matches, taking 101 wickets at 24.32 apiece.

Chennai Super Kings currently holding the 3rd spot in the points table:

Meanwhile, the Super Kings are currently holding the 3rd spot in the points table with 4 wins in 6 matches. The defending champions opened their campaign with victories over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans. They suffered consecutive losses to the Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, but bounced back to beat the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

Gaikwad's men will next lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday in an away fixture.