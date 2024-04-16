Video: Suresh Raina Helps A Limping MS Dhoni Out Of Wankhede Stadium After MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Suresh Raina helped a limping MS Dhoni as they both were stepping out of the Wankhede Stadium after the IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. In a video emerged on social media, Raina was seen holding Dhoni's hands, helping him reach the team bus.

Raina and Dhoni have played in multiple seasons for the Chennai Super Kings and were integral part of the squad that lifted the title in 2010 and 2011. The duo have also been involved in various partnerships for India in international cricket and are hold immense respect for one another.

Raina played his last IPL edition in 2021 and accumulated 5528 runs in 205 matches, averaging 32.52 with 1 century and 39 half-centuries.