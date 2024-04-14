 Viral Photo: Rohit Sharma Seen Smiling As MS Dhoni Hits Hardik Pandya For 1st Ball Six During MI vs CSK
Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had a wry smile on his face as he watched MS Dhoni finish an innings yet again in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Dhoni was in his elements on Sunday night as he smashed MI captain Hardik Pandya for three consecutive sixes in the final over of CSK's innings.

The 42-year-old faced the final 4 deliveries after Daryl Mitchell's dismissal and propelled the score past the 200-run mark with his 4-ball 20.

Rohit's reaction to the first-ball six hit by Dhoni went viral on social media. Fans present at the Wankhede also went berserk after the maximum from Mahi.

Dhoni's knock was preceded by outstanding half-centuries from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube. Gaikwad led from the front with 69 while Dube remained not out on 62.

On a docile pitch, CSK batsmen thrived from overs 11-15, amassing 79 runs to pave the way for a substantial total, with Gaikwad and Dube displaying their sublime form.

With Mumbai Indians reserving Jasprit Bumrah (0/27) for the final overs, Gaikwad and Dube made sure to exploit the other bowlers to the fullest.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 206/4 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 21, Ruturaj Gaikwad 69, Shivam Dube 66 not out, MS Dhoni 20 not out).

