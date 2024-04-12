Viral Pic: Mohammed Siraj Bows Down To Jasprit Bumrah & Hugs Him After MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash

Siraj bows down to Bumrah | Credits: IPL Twitter

Mohammed Siraj showed his utmost respect to his Indian teammate Jasprit Bumrah by bowing down to him after the IPL 2024 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 12.

Bumrah was one of the instrumental players in MI's seven-wicket win over RCB. The 30-year-old was the most lethal bowler for the hosts as he picked up five wickets while conceding just 21 runs with an economy rate of 5.5 in four overs despite RCB posting a solid total of 196/8 in 20 overs.

Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah stood alone among all the bowlers from both side as he didn't conceded more than 30 runs while bowling for a minimum of three overs.

After the clash, MI and RCB players shook hands with each other but Siraj's respect towards Bumrah caught the attention. In a viral picture, Mohammed Siraj bowed down to Jasprit Bumrah out of respect and gave each other a warm hug.