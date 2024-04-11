IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Grabs 5 Wickets, Becomes 1st Bowler To Take Five-For vs RCB

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made history on Thursday as he became the first bowler in the Indian Premier League history to pick up 5 wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League.

Bumrah bagged his second five-for in the IPL in Match 25 at the Wankhede Stadium to help restrict RCB to 196 for 8 in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya.

In a competition marred by the inconsistency of his fellow pacers, Bumrah's precision and adeptness in employing variations allowed him to assert his dominance once more.

Bumrah got the wickets of Virat Kohli, Far du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak to complete his five-for.

Bumrah over the moon

"It was a good day. One of those days where what I was executing was working. Wicket looked sticky (early on). When the first over was bowled, I realised ball was gripping a bit. Wanted to bowl a good hard length.

"I've been doing this for 11 years, so I'm used to it. What happened at the end was dew set in and it got better to bat on. Don't want to get too high or too low with good and bad days. This game is a great leveller. Want to keep working hard," Bumrah said at the mid-innings break.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Video: Hardik Pandya Involved In Animated Chat With Dinesh Karthik Amid MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash

Bumrah also overtook Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma to become the bowler with the most wickets against RCB. 29 J Bumrah

26 R Jadeja/ Sandeep Sharma

24 S Narine

23 A Nehra/ Harbhajan Singh

For the visitors, Dinesh Karthik (53*) played a blinder of an innings while Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) also played an important role in ensuring RCB get close to the 200-run mark.