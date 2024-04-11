Video: Hardik Pandya Involved In Animated Chat With Dinesh Karthik Amid MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik were involved in an animated chat during the ongoing IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The incident occurred at the Wankhede Stadium when Karthik was waiting for the new batter to come in and waiting at the non-striker's end.

The discussion seemed to be about the 16th over of the innings bowled by Akash Madhwal when Karthik played three identical ramp shots for a boundary. The veteran cricketer also found the fence to close out the over that yielded 19 runs. Nevertless, Jasprit Bumrah jolted the visiting side in back-to-back deliveries in the following over, dismissing Faf du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror.

Jasprit Bumrah takes fifer, but Dinesh Karthik cracks quick-fire half-century to propel RCB to 196:

While Jasprit Bumrah was a cut above and took the first five-wicket haul of IPL 2024, the Royal Challengers still managed to get to 196 as Faf du Plessis (61) and Dinesh Karthik (53*) and Rajat Patidar (50) struck half-centuries. Bumrah's five victims were Virat Kohli, du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

After coming off another loss in IPL 2024, THE Royal Challengers made 4 to their line-up. The three-time finalists handed a debut to Will Jacks for Cameron Green. Apart from that, RCB also brought back Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Akash Deep for Saurav Chauhan, Yash Dayal, and Mayank Dagar.

Mumbai Indians made only one change from their 31-run win over Delhi Capitals with Shreyas Gopal coming in for Piyush Chawla.