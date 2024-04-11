IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Announce Harvik Desai As Replacement For Vishnu Vinod

Harvik Desai. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians have yet another injury concern as keeper-batter Vishnu Vinod will miss the entire IPL 2024 season due to an injury to his forearm. The five-time champions have announced Harvik Desai as his replacement as the official website of the lucrative T20 league announced it on Thursday (April 11th, 2024).

Vishnu Vinod is the 3rd casualy due to injury for the Mumbai-based franchise. Earlier, Mumbai announced Luke Wood as the replacement for Jason Behrendroff, while Kwena Maphaka was drafted in for Dilshan Madushanka. Vinod, meanwhile, featured in 3 matches in the 2023 edition, but only managed only 37 runs by maintaining a strike rate of 119.37.

Of hard work, career goals and reminiscing that moment of hitting the winning runs in the U-19 World Cup 2018 🙌🏻



In conversation with West Zone’s in-form Harvik Desai 👌👌 - By @jigsactin



Full Interview 🎥🔽 #DeodharTrophy https://t.co/PBT8vXq6J7 pic.twitter.com/4HUj4N8pUj — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 1, 2023

Harvik Desai was part of India's squad in the U19 World Cup 2018, featuring in the title-winning campaign. The 24-year-old had a strong season, mustering 157 runs in 4 innings, averaging 78.50 with a solitary half-century.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to register their first win after 3 consecutive losses:

The Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, started the campaign on a struggling note. They succumbed to three consecutive losses to the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. They managed to pull one back this past Sunday, beating the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai's batting fired on all cylinders, with Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Romario Shepherd making notable contributions to fire their side to 234-5. Later, Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee shared 6 wickets between them to keep them to 205-8 in 20 overs.