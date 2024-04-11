'When GT Is Playing, Don't Think Like That': Skipper Shubman Gill's Epic Response To Harsha Bhogle's 'Left It Too Late' Remark After Win vs RR In IPL 2024 Clash

Shubman Gill | Credits: Twitter

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill gave a straightforward answer to Harsha Bhogle's remark about his team leaving the match too late to win against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10.

Gujarat Titans bounced back from two defeats on the trot with a three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. With a target of 196, the visitors pulled of the chase on the final ball of the match. Gill played a match-winning knock of 72 off 44 balls while Sai Sudharsan scored 39 off 35 balls.

However, Rashid Khan (24*) and Rahul Tewatia (22) also played a crucial role as their 28-run stand for the seventh wicket helped Gujarat Titans achieve the target. With 15 runs off 6 balls required to win, Rashid took the responsibility in his hands after Tewatia's wicket to take the team past the finishing line.

WHAT. A. WIN 🔥🔥



The pair of R & R has done it against #RR 👏👏



Rahul Tewatia & Rashid Khan pull off a famous win in Jaipur 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/1HcL9A97Ch#TATAIPL | #RRvGT pic.twitter.com/eImggsoNKB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2024

At the post-match presentation, well-known cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle remarked to Shubman Gill that many thought Gujarat Titans left to late to win the match.

"Well done, you got 2 points tonight. I must admit some of us thought you left it too late, but well done today." Bhogle said.

In response, Shubman Gill said, "Thank you. When GT is playing, don't think like that."

The video of interaction between Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation went viral on social media.