CONTROVERSY Rocks RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match 24: Controversial Umpiring Leaves Shubman Gill Furious

A massive controversy rocked the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans when a dubious umpiring call made Shubman Gill furious.

The incident happened in the 17th over when Mohit Sharma bowled a slower ball to Sanju Samson which was ruled a wide by the third umpire.

Gill decided to review the decision upstairs and then the TV umpire took over the proceedings,

After looking at the replay on split-screen, the umpire overruled the on-field official's decision and called it 'Not' a wide.

RR skipper Sanju Samson, who was batting on 48 at the time, consulted with his partner Riyan Parag (66*) and decided to challenge the TV umpire's call and took their DRS chance.

But strangely, the TV umpire suddenly decided that the ball was indeed a wide despite the batter having shuffled across outside the off-stump.

This made Gill absolutely furious, as is his complete right as the TV umpire actually overruled his own decision within a minute.

The Royals were cruising at the time, having posted 148 in 16.6 overs thanks to Samson and Parag's third-wicket stand.

All this happened after RR won the Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Match 24 of IPL 2024.