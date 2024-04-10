 CONTROVERSY Rocks RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match 24: Controversial Umpiring Leaves Shubman Gill Furious
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCONTROVERSY Rocks RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match 24: Controversial Umpiring Leaves Shubman Gill Furious

CONTROVERSY Rocks RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match 24: Controversial Umpiring Leaves Shubman Gill Furious

The incident happened in the 17th over when Mohit Sharma bowled a slower ball to Sanju Samson which was ruled a wide by the on-field umpire.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 09:21 PM IST
article-image

A massive controversy rocked the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans when a dubious umpiring call made Shubman Gill furious.

The incident happened in the 17th over when Mohit Sharma bowled a slower ball to Sanju Samson which was ruled a wide by the third umpire.

Gill decided to review the decision upstairs and then the TV umpire took over the proceedings,

After looking at the replay on split-screen, the umpire overruled the on-field official's decision and called it 'Not' a wide.

BCCI/IPL

RR skipper Sanju Samson, who was batting on 48 at the time, consulted with his partner Riyan Parag (66*) and decided to challenge the TV umpire's call and took their DRS chance.

But strangely, the TV umpire suddenly decided that the ball was indeed a wide despite the batter having shuffled across outside the off-stump.

This made Gill absolutely furious, as is his complete right as the TV umpire actually overruled his own decision within a minute.

The Royals were cruising at the time, having posted 148 in 16.6 overs thanks to Samson and Parag's third-wicket stand.

All this happened after RR won the Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Match 24 of IPL 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RR vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 24: Gujarat Opt To Bowl First In Overcast Jaipur Against Undefeated...

RR vs GT, IPL 2024 Match 24: Gujarat Opt To Bowl First In Overcast Jaipur Against Undefeated...

'He'll Go To A Franchise Which Treats Him Better Than MI': Ambati Rayudu On Rohit Sharma's IPL...

'He'll Go To A Franchise Which Treats Him Better Than MI': Ambati Rayudu On Rohit Sharma's IPL...

Wanderers, Kingsmead, Newlands Among 8 Venues Announced For 2027 ODI World Cup In South Africa

Wanderers, Kingsmead, Newlands Among 8 Venues Announced For 2027 ODI World Cup In South Africa

‘Bathrobe Bhi Utaar Dete Hai’: Virender Sehwag Shares Video Of Hilarious Ad With Ravi Shastri

‘Bathrobe Bhi Utaar Dete Hai’: Virender Sehwag Shares Video Of Hilarious Ad With Ravi Shastri

‘Aaram Se’: Virat Kohli Asks Security To Be Gentle With Pitch Invader While Taking Him Off The...

‘Aaram Se’: Virat Kohli Asks Security To Be Gentle With Pitch Invader While Taking Him Off The...