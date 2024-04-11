'Angad Smiles At Me & That's All I Need': Jasprit Bumrah On His 'Best Feeling' After Becoming Father...

Jasprit Bumrah with his son Angad | Credits: Jasprit Bumrah Instagram

Team India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah opened up about his best feeling in the world after becoming a father. Bumrah became a father to a baby boy, Angad Bumrah in September last year.

Jasprit Bumrah had to leave the squad in midday through Asia Cup last year in order to be with his wife Sanjana Ganesan for the best of their first child. The 30-year-old took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to announce the arrival of his son.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it - Jasprit and Sanjana." Bumrah wrote.

In an interaction on Jio Cinema, Jasprit Bumrah shared his feelings on becoming a father to Angad and said that his son smiling at him is the best feeling in the world.

"When I look at Angad, that's the best feeling in the world then he smiles at me and that's all I need, I don't need any other quiet places."

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is currently the part of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The 30-year-old is currently the second-highest wicket-taker of the team with five scalps at an average of 19.60 and with an economy rate of 6.12 in 4 matches.