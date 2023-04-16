'Dil toh baccha hai ji': Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win over DC with visit to amusement park in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli on Sunday visited an amusement park in the city after playing the starring role in their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Kohli was pictured having fun at the kids section of what seemed like a mall, but the exact location could not be determined.

But it was some place which David Warner also visited with his daughters as he commented on Kohli's post on Instagram.

"Dil toh baccha hai Ji," Kohli captioned his post. "My girls love that place," Warner replied on the post.