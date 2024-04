Krunal Pandya's family. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

Indian and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Krunal Pandya has announced the birth of their 2nd child via his official Instagram account. The spin-bowling all-rounder and his wife Pankhuri Sharma have named their newly-born son's name as Vayu Krunal Pandya and revealed to have been born on 21.04.2024 (April 21st, 2024).

The couple already have a son named Kavir, who was born on July 18th, 2022. They got married in December 2017.