 'Heard You Saying I Was Making The Wicket Look Flat': Pat Cummins & Virat Kohli Engage In Light-Hearted Chat Ahead Of SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash; Watch
As SRH and RCB prepare for the much-anticipated clash, Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli had a small chat in the middle of the teams' practice sessions.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
article-image

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli engaged in a light-hearted banter during both teams' practice sessions ahead of their IPL 2024 clash at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. In their first encounter, SRH emerged victorious as they defeated RCB by 25 runs in their own backyard. It was in this match that SunRisers Hyderabad shattered the record for the highest total in IPL (287/3).

As SRH and RCB prepare for the much-anticipated clash, Pat Cummins and Virat Kohli had a small chat in the middle of the teams' practice sessions. In a viral video, Cummins was seen walking up to Kohli and shook hands with RCB batter and cheekily said, "I heard you saying I was making that wicket look flat."

In response, Virat Kohli complimented Cummins, saying, "“You are too good, Pat."

