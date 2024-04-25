 'Sorry Debashish Bhai': Rishabh Pant Apologizes To Cameraman Who Was Hit By His Shot During DC vs GT IPL 2024 Match (VIDEO)
One of Rishabh Pant's six during his unbeaten 88-run knock ended up striking a cameraman who was stationed behind the boundary line.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Rishabh Pant apologized to the cameraman after he was injured by one of his shots | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant heartwarmingly apologized to a cameraman who was hit by one of his shots during the IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 24.

Rishabh Pant unleashed his firepower as he played a brilliant unbeaten captain knock of 88 off 43 balls, including five fours and eight sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 204.65. In the final over, the 26-year-old launched a brutal assault on Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma as he hammered him for 31 runs.

However, one of Rishabh Pant's six ended up striking a cameraman who was stationed behind the boundary line. In a video shared by Indian Premier League (IPL) on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Capitals captain apologized to the camera person and wished him for recovery.

"Sorry Debashish bhai, did not intend to hit you, but I think you can recover well and good luck." Rishabh Pant said in a video.

Rishabh Pant returned to his vintage form as he pulled out all shots from his arsenal during his counter-attacking innings against Gujarat Titans. Walked out to bat when Delhi Capitals were reeling at 44/3 in 5.2 overs, Pant formed a crucial 113-run partnership with Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls) to revive the hosts' batting.

Pant also formed another crucial 67-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (26* off 9 balls) to take the team 200-run mark and post a solid total of 224/4 in 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals move to sixth spot after win against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals registered a crucial four-run win over Gujarat Titans to earn two crucial points to keep their hopes alive for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

After posting a total of 224/4 in 20 overs on the board, DC managed to restrict GT to 220/8 in 20 overs despite brilliant half-centuries by Sai Sudharsan (65) and David Miller (55), and the valiant unbeaten innings of 21 off 11 balls by Rashid Khan.

When Delhi Capitals needed 19 runs off six balls to defend the total, Rishabh Pant brought Mukesh Kumar into the attack and Rashid smashed for two fours and a six. But, not enough for the visitors as they fell just five runs short of 225-run target.

The win against Gujarat Titans was crucial for Delhi Capitals as they moved to sixth spot on the points table with eight points after nine games.

