 Viral Video: Young Fan Inconsolable As Pakistan Lose 3rd T20I To New Zealand In Lahore
A young fan was inconsolable as New Zealand beat Pakistan in the 3rd T20I in Lahore.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
A fan was spotted crying as Pakistan lost the 3rd T20I to New Zealand. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A young fan was spotted crying her heart out as Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the 3rd T20I to hand them an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The video emerged on social media and the incident occurred after Imad Wasim failed to hit the final ball for six as the home side required 5 runs.

Chasing a stiff 179, the Men in Green had been aided by Fakhar Zaman's half-century and his partnership of 59 with Iftikhar Ahmed. However, Pakistan lacked contributions from the top-order and lower-batters. The final over left them needing 18 to win, but Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir were unsuccessful in their pursuit.

"Our bowlers made a good comeback" - Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam credited the bowlers for making a good comeback after New Zealand made a breezy start, but rued not chasing down the total as it was an achievable total. The 29-year-old stated:

"They started off nicely but our bowlers made a good comeback, we stuck to a length. In first six overs, we lost quite a number of wickets, Fakhar’s innings was outstanding, unfortunately we couldn’t chase it down. Imad also played a good innings. It was a different surface, the average score here is 190 and we did well to restrict them and it was a chaseable total. We made some changes due to injuries but our youngsters did well."

The 5th and final T20I will take place on Saturday.

