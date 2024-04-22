 Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Gifts Babar Azam MG HS Car As Pakistan Skipper Finishes Leading Run-Getter Of PSL 9
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Babar Azam with the Peshawar Zalmi CEO. | (Credits: Twitter)

Javed Afridi, the Chairman of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi, gifted a white MG car to star batter Babar Azam for his outstanding performance in the 9th edition of the T20 tournament. Afridi shared pictures of the same on his official account on X as Babar also seemingly took a test drive of the car, which costs approximately ₹22 lakhs.

Babar finished as the highest run-getter in PSL 9 while plying his trade for Peshawar Zalmi. The 29-year-old accumulated 569 runs in 11 innings at 56.90 with five half-centuries and one century. However, Zalmi couldn't clinch the title and exited the tournament in the Eliminator, losing to eventual champions Islamabad United.

