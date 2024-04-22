'Embarrassing Loss': Ramiz Raja Slams Pakistan For Losing 3rd T20I To A Depleted New Zealand Side

Ramiz Raja has called out Babar Azam and co. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has called out the national men's team for plummeting to a comprehensive loss to a depleted New Zealand side in the 3rd T20I on Sunday. Ramiz stated that it's embarrassing to suffer a six-wicket loss to the Kiwis, just 24 hours after beating them by the same margin in Rawalpindi.

Read Also PAK vs NZ: Mohammad Amir And Imad Wasim Recalled As Pakistan Name Squad For T20I Series

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead by defeating the Kiwis in the 2nd T20I, but the tourists bounced back to level the series on Sunday. The hosts got through to 178-3 in 20 overs after some late pyrotechnics by Shadab Khan and Irfan Khan. However, Mark Chapman's unbeaten 42-ball 87 superseded it as New Zealand needed only 18.2 overs to chase the target down.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel about the defeat, Ramiz stated that it's embarrassing to lose to a side that hardly has any first-choice players and that Pakistan must do better, given the World Cup is around the corner.

"Losing is a part of cricket, but such a defeat shakes the foundation a bit, especially with the World Cup just around the corner. Playing at home, on your favourite surface, against a team that isn't even a complete side - not a first-tier or even a second-tier New Zealand team - makes it an embarrassing loss. Let's admit that in T20, anyone's luck can change, but such a drastic turn of tables within 24 hours is a blow to Pakistan's reputation. For some time now, there has been a notion that you can expect anything from Pakistan on a given day."

"This pitch is worth at least 250 runs" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz added that Pakistan batters must make most of their starts and equally called the bowlers out for putting on a mediocre showing.

"The batsmen who are set should not get out after scoring just 20-30 runs. That's why the score is only 180. This pitch is worth at least 250 runs, as we know how many runs have been scored here before. Pakistan scored fewer runs, and no one played a long innings. The bowling performance was also quite mediocre. The frontline bowlers, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, had a very dull day."

Hear from Player of the Match Mark Chapman after T20I 3 at Pindi Cricket Stadium. The teams now move to Lahore for the final two matches of the series. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/aUE6Hg6twY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 21, 2024

The 4th T20I will take place in Lahore on April 25th.