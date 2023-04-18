IPL 2023: Rinku Singh bats for underprivileged cricket prospects with ₹50 lakh hostel investment

The impressive performance of Rinku Singh, a star batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has been the subject of much discussion in the 2023 Indian Premier League. The 25-year-old left-handed batsman from Uttar Pradesh has been in sensational form, having recently hit consecutive sixes in the last over to lead his team to victory from an almost impossible situation.

Giving back to the community despite hardships

Despite not being among the highest-paid cricketers in the IPL, Rinku has taken steps to give back to the sport that has given him so much. He has established a hostel for aspiring cricketers who may struggle to achieve their dreams due to financial constraints. This is a significant contribution to the development of the sport and helps ensure that deserving talent does not go to waste.

Rinku's family background is not one of wealth and privilege. His father, Khanchandra Singh, used to work as an LPG cylinder delivery man, while his brothers, Sonu and Mukul, also had to work to contribute to the family's daily expenses.

However, despite these challenges, Rinku has managed to achieve his dreams through hard work, determination, and a love for cricket. His success is an inspiration to many and serves as a reminder that talent and perseverance can overcome even the most challenging circumstances.

Building a hostel for youngsters

"He always wanted to build a hostel for young players, who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality," Masooduz-Zafar Amini, Rinku's childhood coach from Aligarh, told this daily.

The hostel is coming up at the venue. "The work started around three months ago with Rinku watching the progress from close quarters before heading to join his team. The hostel will have 14 rooms and each one can accommodate four trainees. A shed and a pavilion are also being constructed. Separate toilets are also being constructed. These trainees can get food at the canteen being run at the place. It will cost around `50 lakh, and the whole expenditure is being borne by Rinku," added the coach.