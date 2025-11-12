 IND vs SA 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy Dropped For Dhruv Jurel, SRH All-Rounder To Play IND-A Series
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SA 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy Dropped For Dhruv Jurel, SRH All-Rounder To Play IND-A Series

IND vs SA 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy Dropped For Dhruv Jurel, SRH All-Rounder To Play IND-A Series

All three List A games (50 overs) will be played in Rajkot on November 13, 16 and 19. If required, Reddy will again link up with the squad in Guwahati for the second Test.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Nitish Kumar Reddy Dropped For Dhruv Jurel, SRH All-Rounder To Play IND-A Series | ANI

New Delhi: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been released from the India Test team and will now link up with the India A team in Rajkot for the One-Day series against South Africa A starting on Thursday.

Reddy will be replaced in the India Test playing XI as Rishabh Pant will come back as keeper-batter and Dhruv Jurel will be retained as batter.

"Nitish Reddy will link up with the India A squad in Rajkot as the team management wants him to remain in the groove post his quadriceps injury and neck spasms during the tour of Australia. It will only be good for him if he gets match time. There is no point for him to just sit here for five days. Rather, he would do well to play three games in five days and prepare for the white-ball leg against the Proteas," a source privy to development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

All three List A games (50 overs) will be played in Rajkot on November 13, 16 and 19. If required, Reddy will again link up with the squad in Guwahati for the second Test.

FPJ Shorts
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests Linked To Red Fort Blast
VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests Linked To Red Fort Blast
Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development
Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development
Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes
Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes

That Reddy would not be considered for playing eleven in this series was clear when he was given only four overs of bowling across two Tests against the West Indies.

Read Also
Rohit Sharma Set For Mumbai Comeback To Keep ODI World Cup Hopes Alive, Virat Kohli’s Status Still...
article-image

While the India team management wants to develop Reddy as a genuine all-rounder, his bowling is still not good enough and batting certainly not more compact compared to Jurel.

"Our position certainly hasn't changed on Nitish. He didn't get much game time in Australia. But given the importance of this series and the conditions we think we're going to face, he (Nitish) might miss out in this Test this week," assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate told mediapersons on the day.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Islamabad Suicide Blast: Most Sri Lankan Players Likely To Leave Pakistan Amid Security Concerns...

Islamabad Suicide Blast: Most Sri Lankan Players Likely To Leave Pakistan Amid Security Concerns...

IND vs SA 1st Test, Kolkata Weather Forecast: Sun Shines On Test Cricket's Return To Eden Gardens

IND vs SA 1st Test, Kolkata Weather Forecast: Sun Shines On Test Cricket's Return To Eden Gardens

IND vs SA 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy Dropped For Dhruv Jurel, SRH All-Rounder To Play IND-A Series

IND vs SA 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy Dropped For Dhruv Jurel, SRH All-Rounder To Play IND-A Series

Hardik Pandya Follows BCCI Directive, To Play SMAT20 For Baroda Before IND vs SA Return

Hardik Pandya Follows BCCI Directive, To Play SMAT20 For Baroda Before IND vs SA Return

BFI and ACG Sports Unveil India Basketball League and India's First Residential Basketball High...

BFI and ACG Sports Unveil India Basketball League and India's First Residential Basketball High...