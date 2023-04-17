 Watch: CSK captain MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL retirement, says 'lots of time to...'
Many feel that IPL 2023 would be MS Dhoni's last as a player but the four-time winning skipper has remained tight-lipped on this topic until now.

Updated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni recently broke his silence on his future plans as a cricketer and whether he is considering retirement from the Indian Premier League.

Many feel that IPL 2023 would be Dhoni's last as a player but the four-time winning skipper has remained tight-lipped on this topic until now.

Dhoni was asked about his retirement by a fan at a promotional event for CSK to which he gave a very witty answer.

"There is lots of time to take that call.

"Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said as the crowd cheered for his answer.

Dhoni was asked about his future in the IPL last year as well by commentator Danny Morrison after which he uttered the famous words, "Definitely Not".

Dhoni's last season?

Recently, Kedar Jadhav, an out-of-favour India batter and ex-CSK player, was asked if the team is ready to play without Dhoni.

"Neither CSK are ready (to play without MS Dhoni), nor the fans were ready when he called time on his international cricket career... I feel this is going to be the last year for Dhoni in the IPL and for CSK because he will be turning 42 in some months," said Kedar Jadhav, who is an IPL commentator and expert for JioCinema.

Kohli vs Dhoni today

CSK are currently sixth on the points table with two wins from four games.

They are going to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Monday (April 17).

Watch: CSK captain MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL retirement, says 'lots of time to...'

