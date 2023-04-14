Whistle podu in style: Thala Dhoni and CSK ring in Tamil New Year with great fanfare!

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to social media to extend their warm wishes to their fans on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Year, also known as Puthandu, which marks the beginning of the Tamil New Year. To celebrate the day, CSK shared a poster of their star players, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, dressed in traditional attire.

The post featured a message of hope and positivity, with the caption reading, "Everything will be fine from now on! Happy Tamil New Year." The team's gesture was well-received by their fans, who appreciated the effort taken by CSK to acknowledge the significance of the festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite their good wishes, CSK had recently suffered a narrow loss in their last match played in Chepauk. In a thrilling contest, they lost by just three runs, with MS Dhoni nearly leading his side to victory. Despite the defeat, the team remained upbeat and positive, as reflected in their Tamil New Year post.

In a separate incident, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee encountered an amusing incident with fans during his visit to India. As he was travelling in his car, a group of fans started chasing him on their scooters, hoping to take a selfie with the cricket legend. Lee was quick to advise them to "put a helmet on," as he jokingly noted the dangers of riding a scooter without proper headgear. The incident was a lighthearted moment, and it showcased the popularity of cricket and its stars in India.

“India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion 🙏🏻🇮🇳#wearalid boys ⛑️” captioned Lee.