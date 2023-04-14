 Whistle podu in style: Thala Dhoni and CSK ring in Tamil New Year with great fanfare!
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWhistle podu in style: Thala Dhoni and CSK ring in Tamil New Year with great fanfare!

Whistle podu in style: Thala Dhoni and CSK ring in Tamil New Year with great fanfare!

CSK posted a photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja, dressed in the traditional Tamil attire of Veshti and a garland around their necks, can be seen walking out of their home ground Chepauk

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to social media to extend their warm wishes to their fans on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Year, also known as Puthandu, which marks the beginning of the Tamil New Year. To celebrate the day, CSK shared a poster of their star players, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, dressed in traditional attire.

The post featured a message of hope and positivity, with the caption reading, "Everything will be fine from now on! Happy Tamil New Year." The team's gesture was well-received by their fans, who appreciated the effort taken by CSK to acknowledge the significance of the festival.

Despite their good wishes, CSK had recently suffered a narrow loss in their last match played in Chepauk. In a thrilling contest, they lost by just three runs, with MS Dhoni nearly leading his side to victory. Despite the defeat, the team remained upbeat and positive, as reflected in their Tamil New Year post.

In a separate incident, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee encountered an amusing incident with fans during his visit to India. As he was travelling in his car, a group of fans started chasing him on their scooters, hoping to take a selfie with the cricket legend. Lee was quick to advise them to "put a helmet on," as he jokingly noted the dangers of riding a scooter without proper headgear. The incident was a lighthearted moment, and it showcased the popularity of cricket and its stars in India.

“India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion 🙏🏻🇮🇳#wearalid boys ⛑️” captioned Lee.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's highlights significance of anchor role in T20s in response to criticism on...

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli's highlights significance of anchor role in T20s in response to criticism on...

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Harry Brooks century onslaught powers...

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Harry Brooks century onslaught powers...

Whistle podu in style: Thala Dhoni and CSK ring in Tamil New Year with great fanfare!

Whistle podu in style: Thala Dhoni and CSK ring in Tamil New Year with great fanfare!

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant spotted at DC's practice session ahead of RCB clash; pic goes viral

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant spotted at DC's practice session ahead of RCB clash; pic goes viral

IPL 2023: From wannabe opener to pace bowler, know all about RCB sensation Vyshak Vijay Kumar

IPL 2023: From wannabe opener to pace bowler, know all about RCB sensation Vyshak Vijay Kumar