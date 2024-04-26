'They Deserve To Go When They Want': Yuvraj Singh Says Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Have A Right To Make Call On Their Retirement

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh believes that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should be left alone to make decisions about their playing future as the decorated pair has earned it. However, he believes that both Rohit and Kohli should consider giving up the format after the upcoming event in the West Indies and USA.

Kohli and Rohit have been the mainstays of India's batting line-up for over a decade now across formats. The veteran duo were also the top two run-getters in the 2023 World Cup held at home last year. Kohli hammered 765 runs in the tournament, while Rohit, who captained the side to the final, accumulated 597 runs.

Yuvraj, who has been appointed as the tournament's ambassador, claimed, as quoted by ICC:

"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form. These guys have been great players for India and they deserve to go (retire) when they want. After this (T20) World Cup I would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup."

Yuvraj Singh names 2 key players for India in the World Cup:

With India looking to win their 2nd T20 World Cup, Yuvraj believes Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will be their key players.

"Suryakumar Yadav (is India's key player). Because the way he plays, he can change the complexion of a game in 15 balls. And he is definitely a surety…for India to win this T20 World Cup, Surya is going to be the key. I think Jasprit Bumrah is also the key with the bowling and I would like to see a leg-spinner in the squad as well, like Yuzvendra Chahal as he has been bowling really well."

India's marquee clash against Pakistan will take place on June 9th in New York.