Video: Virat Kohli Acknowledges Hyderabad Crowd's Support For Him During SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash

Virat Kohli appreciating Hyderabad crowd's support | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli graciously appreciated the Hyderabad crowd's support for him during the IPL 2024 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, April 25.

Virat Kohli made his presence felt with his batting and bowling as the Hyderabad crowd got glimpses of the RCB batting legend on the field. The 35-year-old played a decent knock of 50 off 43 balls to help RCB post a solid total of 206/7 in 20 overs. And, throughout the second innings, Kohli was standing near the boundary line.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kohli was seen walking towards the boundary line and he thanked the crowd who was chanting his name during the match.

Virat Kohli appreciating Hyderabad crowds for their support and love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bmDK3KY9bJ — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) April 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their six-match losing streak with a 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB bowlers did their job for the team as they restricted the visitors to 171/8 in 20 overs. Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh and Cameron Green picked two wickets while Will Jacks and Yash Dayal scalped a wicket each.