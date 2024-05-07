Video: Dejected Rohit Sharma Spotted Crying In Dressing Room After Getting Out Cheaply In IPL 2024 Match vs SRH

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Ex-Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was supposedly spotted crying amid the IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. With the right-handed batter enduring another failure, he couldn't control his tears in the dressing room as a video of the same went viral on social media.

Although Rohit smashed a valiant hundred against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, his form has gone downhill in the matches after that. Since staying unbeaten on 105, the veteran opener's highest score is 36 in 6 matches and has reached double figures only on two occasions. SunRisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins got the better of him on Tuesday as he top-edged one to Heinrich Klaasen.

Rohit Sharma crying in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/GRU5uF3fpc — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 6, 2024

Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten century powers Mumbai Indians to a comfortable win:

However, Rohit's wicket did not affect Mumbai Indians' chances of winning Monday's fixture comprehensively as they put an end to their losing streak. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla led Mumbai Indians' bowling effort with 3 wickets each to limit the SunRisers to 173-8 in 20 overs.

In response, Rohit, Ishan Kishan, and Naman Dhir fell for single-figure scores. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steered the ship comfortably from that stage to share an unbroken stand of 133. Suryakumar Yadav reached the magical three-figure mark to hit the winning runs and script a seven-wicket win for the home side.

It was Mumbai Indians' 4th win of the season and made SunRisers' road to the playoffs trickier.